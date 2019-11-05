  • Paid extras needed: Netflix movie starring Jason Momoa will be filming at PNC Park

    The Netflix film "Sweet Girl" starring Jason Momoa will be filming at PNC Park this month and the casting department is looking for paid extras.

    Hundreds of people are needed for a Pirates' baseball game scene filming overnight between Nov. 19 and Nov. 21. 

    The casting department said report times will begin around 2-5 p.m. and filming will continue through the evening into the early morning, for 10 to 12 hours.

    Pirates fans, vendors, baseball players and law enforcement types are parts all needed to be filled.

    According to a release, there will be free catered meals and nightly giveaways.

    If you are interested in being an extra, you can email sweetgirlextras@gmail.com or visit www.movieextraspittsburgh.com for more information. 

