J.C. Penney getting out of appliance business

J.C. Penney Co. is stepping away from the appliance business.
The struggling department store chain says it will stop selling major appliances at the end of February.
Appliances were brought back to the retailer in 2016 after more than three decades.
TRENDING NOW:
This marks the first major change by the company's new CEO.
The company says it wants to focus on apparel and soft home furnishings, such as bedding and curtains.
Additionally, furniture will now only be available online and in select stores in Puerto Rico.
Mattresses, however, will continue to be available in over 450 stores and on J.C. Penney's website.
Consumers have until Feb. 28 to purchase major appliances in stores and online and receive free basic delivery and installation on new model purchases over $299.
The company is also considering closing stores to cut costs.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}