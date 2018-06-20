0 Joe DeNardo, iconic local meteorologist, laid to rest

Friends, family and members of the Pittsburgh media said goodbye to local legend Joe DeNardo Wednesday.

DeNardo was on the air in Pittsburgh for more than four decades.

He passed away last week at the age of 87.

DeNardo was remembered Wednesday for his commitment to his wife and family, his impact on Pittsburgh television and his unwavering dedication to charity and community service in the area.

Pittsburgh Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus William Winter officiated at the Mass of Christian burial at DeNardo's home parish since the 1950s, St. Margaret Mary, in Moon Township.

"It's hard to say goodbye," said Joe Rovitto, a friend of DeNardo. "Joe was such a presence, he'll still be with us; he's always going to be around. The memory of Joe DeNardo will be around Pittsburgh for a long, long time."

DeNardo had a profound impact on many people, including his former co-workers.

"To be here to celebrate his life is quite a privilege, and it's a loss to the entire broadcast community. He was a great guy," said Bob Watt, DeNardo's friend and co-worker.

"Joe was my buddy. We spoke every day. He retired in 2004," said Gary O'Data, another friend and former co-worker. "I took him to his last doctor's appointment two weeks ago."

In addition to Bishop Winter, three other priests, including the Rev. Sean Hogan of Duquesne University, co-celebrated the funeral Mass.

