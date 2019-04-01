SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A father is behind bars on $250,000 bond after state police pulled him over on suspicion of DUI.
Police say Joshua Heigley was driving more than 100 mph in a 55 mph zone in Summit Township, Butler County.
When a trooper pulled him over, police paperwork states he not only noticed an open container of alcohol but two small children in the back.
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz is talking with Police and going through this man’s criminal past. Court documents show this isn’t his first DUI.
TRENDING NOW:
- 6-year-old dies after sudden heart attack on baseball field
- Explosions heard, homes evacuated as flames light up neighborhood
- Hit-and-run driver slams into 9-year-old girl in front yard
- VIDEO: Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot, killed in Los Angeles; two others wounded
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}