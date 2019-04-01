  • Police say man was driving drunk with 2 kids in the car

    SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A father is behind bars on $250,000 bond after state police pulled him over on suspicion of DUI.

    Police say Joshua Heigley was driving more than 100 mph in a 55 mph zone in Summit Township, Butler County.

    When a trooper pulled him over, police paperwork states he not only noticed an open container of alcohol but two small children in the back.

