OAKDALE, Pa. - Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster set up and participated in a huge water balloon fight at Donalds Park in Oakdale on Saturday.
Smith-Schuster set it up just a few days ago, and it grew to a big festival, all on his tab and free for the kids.
"I'm a kid. I'm only 22 years old. For me, I had the money to do it. I'm not doing it because it's for my foundation or something. It's just because I wanted to do it. It's out of my free spirit. Everything out here is free. Have a fun time, enjoy yourself. They're having an amazing time, it's lit," Smith-Schuster said.
Smith-Schuster even handed out wads of cash to a few lucky kids.
