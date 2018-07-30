Jury selection begins Monday in trial of man charged with killing Pitt student

PITTSBURGH - Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of a man charged with killing a University of Pittsburgh student.
Matthew Darby could face the death penalty if convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend, Alina Sheykhet.
According to prosecutors, Darby stabbed and beat her to death inside her Oakland apartment last October.
Court records show Darby had been served with a protection from abuse order just days before Sheykhet was found dead in her Cable Place apartment.
