Jury selection begins Monday in trial of man charged with killing Pitt student

    PITTSBURGH - Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of a man charged with killing a University of Pittsburgh student.

    Matthew Darby could face the death penalty if convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend, Alina Sheykhet.

    According to prosecutors, Darby stabbed and beat her to death inside her Oakland apartment last October.

    Court records show Darby had been served with a protection from abuse order just days before Sheykhet was found dead in her Cable Place apartment.

