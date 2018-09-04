  • Just Ducky Tours ending season early

    PITTSBURGH - Just Ducky Tours will end its season later this week, about two months ahead of schedule.

    A manager told Channel 11 the construction at Station Square, along with last month's train derailment there, has hit business hard.

    They are now taking reservations for next year, starting April 1.

    The tour runs six times a day.

