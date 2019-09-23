BUTLER, Pa. - A Butler County schoolteacher was arrested and charged with theft after state police said she took money from the Karns City elementary basketball booster program.
Police said Wendy Taylor was in charge of the program and after going through one month of the books, investigators found she stole almost $700 from the program. Taylor allegedly used the money for groceries and to pay her cellphone bill.
On Channel 11 News at 6, Amy Marcinkiewicz will have more details from investigators about how they tracked down where the stolen money was spent.
