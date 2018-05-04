WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A sure sign that summer is around the corner: Kennywood is kicking off its 120th season.
Kennywood opened exclusively to season pass holders last weekend, but the park fully opens to the public Saturday.
To recognize its 120th anniversary, Kennywood will offer a special admission price of $18.98 on Sunday.
Daily operations begin May 24.
This year, parkgoers will see some new attractions, including Sky Rocket’s virtual reality and Thomas Town at Kennywood, which will open later this summer.
