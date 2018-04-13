  • Kennywood warning of scam offering free tickets

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Kennywood officials are warning the public about a scam claiming to offer free tickets to the amusement park.

    Several guests contacted Kennywood about a survey promising five tickets, park officials posted Wednesday on Facebook. The survey, which is not associated with Kennywood, first came to the park’s attention last week.

    “We have received calls from people wondering where their tickets are, so we want people to be aware not to trust these types of scams,” Kennywood spokesman Nick Paradise said.

    Paradise said similar versions of the scam are claiming to offer free passes to other amusement parks in Pennsylvania, including Hersheypark and Knoebels.

