PITTSBURGH - Kennywood Park gave an update on its new Steel Curtain roller coaster Wednesday.
The park said, "With the Sea Serpent completed, 8 of the national record 9 inversions are now in place."
It also said it's getting ready to pour queue line concrete.
The Steel Curtain and Steelers Country will open at Kennywood Park later this year.
>>RELATED HEADLINE: First look at Kennywood's Steelers Country, new roller coaster Steel Curtain
RELATED:
- Cars arrive for new Steel Curtain roller coaster at Kennywood
- First look at Kennywood's Steelers Country, new roller coaster Steel Curtain
- Kennywood set to open for the season with new attractions
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}