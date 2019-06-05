  • Kennywood gives update on Steel Curtain roller coaster

    PITTSBURGH - Kennywood Park gave an update on its new Steel Curtain roller coaster Wednesday.

    The park said, "With the Sea Serpent completed, 8 of the national record 9 inversions are now in place."

    It also said it's getting ready to pour queue line concrete.

    The Steel Curtain and Steelers Country will open at Kennywood Park later this year.

