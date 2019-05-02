  • Kennywood set to open for the season with new attractions

    By: Bradford Arick

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - One of the first signs of summer in Pittsburgh is Kennywood opening for the season, and 2019 has some big things planned for those visiting the park.

    This will be the first full season for Thomas the Tank Engine and Thomas Town at Kennywood. 

    Related Headlines

    The Log Jammer is no more, and in it’s place will be the new Steelers Country, including The Steel Curtain coaster, football drills, touchdown celebration competitions and more. However, fans will have to wait a few more months before things are finalized on that new coaster.

    By the way, the Exterminator is 20 years old.

    Click here to find out more information ahead of Kennywood’s opening.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories