WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Heinz ketchup is back!
A Kennywood spokesperson told Channel 11 the condiment will be returning to its parks, which include Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild & SoakZone.
“Kennywood hasn’t been in business for 120 years by accident. Pittsburghers have a real emotional connection to this park. Most cities, they can change ketchup and no one cares. But Pittsburgher’s are traditional and passionate and we heard from our customers and listened. We want to provide our fans and guests with their preferred ketchup product. We want to respect their traditions and the memories they create here," a statement from the park said. “In hindsight, maybe we should have handled things differently.”
Heinz ketchup is expected to be back at Kennywood this weekend.
Last month, a petition was signed by hundreds of people who wanted the ketchup changed back to Heinz after the amusement park recently entered into a deal with Hunt's.
“We hope our guests would be able to enjoy the great rides and family fun at Kennywood no matter what type of ketchup is offered,” Kennywood spokesman Nick Paradise told our news partners at TribLIVE.com.
