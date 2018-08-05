  • Kennywood ride briefly stops when safety system engages

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Kennywood officials said the Phantom's Revenge amusement ride stopped for three minutes Saturday because the ride's safety system forced a stoppage.

    The system is designed to do so if anything is detected to be on the track, according to a spokesperson, which can be something as small as a bird landing on it at a certain time that could lead to a forced stop.

    In a photo sent to Channel 11, an operator in a red shirt can be seen walking up the steps to get to the ride cars.

    According to a spokesperson, safety protocols were followed and the ride resumed after no problems were found.

