Kennywood ride briefly stops when safety system engages

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Kennywood officials said the Phantom's Revenge amusement ride stopped for three minutes Saturday because the ride's safety system forced a stoppage.
The system is designed to do so if anything is detected to be on the track, according to a spokesperson, which can be something as small as a bird landing on it at a certain time that could lead to a forced stop.
In a photo sent to Channel 11, an operator in a red shirt can be seen walking up the steps to get to the ride cars.
According to a spokesperson, safety protocols were followed and the ride resumed after no problems were found.
