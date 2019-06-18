PITTSBURGH - Kennywood officials announced it finished installing the final piece of the track for The Steel Curtain roller coaster.
Officials with the park said all nine inversions are now completed, and one of them is the world's tallest at 197 feet tall.
Watch the installation of the final piece below.
Kennywood officials said The Steel Curtain will be the centerpiece of Steelers Country, a new themed area modeled after the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Officials with the park said the coaster is expected to open later this summer.
