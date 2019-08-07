WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - UPDATE 5:30 p.m.: A Kennywood spokesperson told Channel 11 that the Steel Curtain reopened around 4:30 p.m. after a maintenance closure that started over the weekend.
ORIGINAL STORY 11:30 a.m.: After a series of issues and closures of Kennywood's new Steel Curtain roller coaster, the amusement park announced Wednesday the ride is staying shut down for now.
In a Facebook post, the park said maintenance crews are continuing to work on making adjustments to the coaster.
"While our team is making progress to get Steel Curtain back open as soon as possible, it will be hard to pinpoint exactly when the ride will reopen as it is a fluid situation. Please know that our primary focus throughout this process is on the safety of the ride for you, our Guests," the post said.
Even when the Steel Curtain does reopen, Kennywood officials said it's possible there will still be stoppages and periodic closures.
"This is normal for any amusement ride, especially so given the newness, complexity and record-breaking nature of The Steel Curtain," the post said.
