0 Kids struggling to learn basic skills because of digital devices

A new study claims children may no longer be learning some basic skills in early development because of technology.

Meghan Bykowski and her son, Luke, love to color together. But in a break during the coloring, she asked him whether his arm was getting tired. That may seem like an odd question, but it's not necessarily a surprising one in 2018.

"The times have changed, and paper and pencil are not the same," said Bykowski.

The issue is that young children interact with smartphones and tablets like never before. 11 Investigates found that technology is actually being blamed for changing the way children develop.

RELATED:

The study was done in the United Kingdom. Researchers found that kids spend so much time "swiping" at a young age, that they're actually entering school with weaker hand muscles and may even struggle to hold a pencil.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.

"Playing with Play-Doh, they're very good at. But it's really tiny, pinching things...pinching their pencil, that's where you notice," said Becky Filiaggi, a kindergarten teacher at Avonworth Primary.

Filiaggi told Channel 11's Katherine Amenta that she spends extra time now at the beginning of the school year working on things like holding a pencil, writing children's names, and coloring. Filiaggi's principal, Scott Miller, has seen the phenomenon as well and said he thinks the change in skills has become more obvious.

TRENDING NOW:

"I'd say over the last five years or so, we've seen sort of a shift," said Miller.

Educators and parents are now working to find a balance. For example, students may write down a journal entry on paper, but then voice-record it onto their tablet. Or, they may draw a picture, and then snap a photo to send to their parents.

"Every day, the kids are engrossed in a pencil, paper, crayon, marker. They always have that opportunity," said Filiaggi.

>>>For more information about the importance of handwriting and case studies on the subject, CLICK HERE.

Luke admits he thinks he and his classmates use tablets more than pencils and paper, but Principal Miller said he thinks that's OK. He said while the U.K. study may be valid, Miller doesn't believe technology should be considered a bad thing. Miller said he believes it promotes creativity and communication, which kids need today in this high-tech world.

"They were born with WiFi. That's just the way they were born and wired, and that's what they're used to," said Filiaggi.

Do you have something you would like Channel 11 to investigate? To submit a tip, CLICK HERE.

PREVIOUS INVESTIGATIONS:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.