Labor Day Pittsburgh 2018: What you need to know

Labor Day is Monday and Channel 11 has you covered with everything you need to know before the holiday arrives here in Pittsburgh.
The Parade
Pittsburgh is home to one of the largest Labor Day parades in the country.
On Monday, the parade starts at 10 a.m. at the corner of Centre Avenue and Crawford Street, and will end at the corner of Boulevard of the Allies and Stanwix Street, according to our news partners at the Trib.
Former Vice President Joe Biden will march in the parade.
Port Authority
Port Authority buses and light rail service will operate on holiday schedules Monday.
The Port Authority said several bus routes will be detoured from around 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.
You can visit the Port Authority's website for specific schedules.
Closings
City of Pittsburgh
All offices and healthy active living centers in the city of Pittsburgh will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.
Trash and recycling collection will be delayed by one day.
CitiParks have the following adjusted schedule due to the holiday:
Outdoor Swimming Pools
- Six Regional Outdoor Pools open for the Labor Day Weekend
- Highland Park, Jack Stack, Moore, Ream, Schenley Park, and Sue Murray
- Labor Day Weekend Hours (Saturday 9/1 through Monday 9/3)1:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
Spray Parks
- Arlington, Beechview, Burgwin & Mellon: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Troy Hill & Warrington: Noon to 7 p.m.
- East Hills—CLOSED—this spray park closed on 8/27/18
Healthy Active Living Centers (Senior Centers)
- Closed Labor Day—Monday, September 3, 2018
Recreation Centers
- Closed Labor Day Weekend—Saturday, 9/1, Sunday, 9/2 and Monday, 9/3
- (Please note: Rec Centers are closed on Sundays during the Summer)
- Summer Hours END and Regular Hours of Operations BEGIN Tuesday, September 4, 2018
Mellon Tennis Bubble
- Closed Labor Day, Monday, September 3, 2018
Allegheny County
All county offices will be closed on Labor Day.
The county pools which include North Park, Boyce Park Wave Pool, Settlers Cabin Wave Pool and South Park Wave Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The pools will reopen from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the third annual "Pooches in the Pool" event.
For more information on county closings and events for Labor Day, click here.
