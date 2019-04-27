  • Landslide in Pleasant Hills has been problem for 2 years

    Updated:

    PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. - A hillside behind multiple homes in Pleasant Hills has been giving way for about two years now.

    We saw workers clearing away debris from a backyard of one of the homes on Saturday. 

    We're working to talk to the homeowner who is impacted by it, for 11 at 11. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories