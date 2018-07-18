Lawmakers come to local colleges to pitch Pa. Promise Act

PITTSBURGH - Lawmakers are working to make college more affordable, or even free, for many Pennsylvanians.
The Pennsylvania Promise Act would cover two years of tuition for students at public community colleges and four years of tuition for students at a state college, if their family income is below $110,000.
DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP
According to lawmakers, a Marcellus shale tax and a personal income tax increase for high earners would support the plan.
WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:
TRENDING NOW:
- Police charge 6 in racially motivated beating at bar
- Jordan Brown's conviction in murder of father's pregnant fiancée overturned
- Children inside home during double shooting; armed, dangerous suspect sought
- VIDEO: Woman survives crash over cliff
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}