  • Lawmakers come to local colleges to pitch Pa. Promise Act

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Lawmakers are working to make college more affordable, or even free, for many Pennsylvanians.

    The Pennsylvania Promise Act would cover two years of tuition for students at public community colleges and four years of tuition for students at a state college, if their family income is below $110,000.

    DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP

    According to lawmakers, a Marcellus shale tax and a personal income tax increase for high earners would support the plan.

    WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories