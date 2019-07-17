  • Lawrenceville added to the National Register of Historic Places

    By: Luke Torrance

    PITTSBURGH - The City of Pittsburgh announced Tuesday that Lawrenceville has been added to the National Register of Historic Places by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

    The listing notes the period of historic significance stretches from 1814, the year the neighborhood was founded, to 1950. The district includes the 22 blocks of Butler Street, the neighborhood's primary commercial corridor, the site of the Civil War-era Allegheny Arsenal, Allegheny Cemetery, and some industrial areas.

    The listing honors Lawrenceville's history but has no effect on private property owners in the district, the release said.

