Attorneys for the owners of Century III Mall are in court today asking a judge for another 60-day extension, they say, to work on a redevelopment plan for the 90-acre property.
The mall is empty, with the exception of JC Penney. Dick's Sporting Goods was previously an anchor store at the mall, but it shut its doors last month.
Attorneys for the mall owners say the closure of the remaining stores is vital to moving forward with redevelopment.
