0 List of fatal officer-involved shootings in Allegheny County

There have been at least nine fatal officer-involved shootings in Allegheny County since 2014, according to records:

2018

Antwon Rose, 17 – Shot to death by East Pittsburgh police after fleeing from a traffic stop related to a shooting in North Braddock.

RELATED STORIES:

Mark Daniels, 39 – Shot to death by Pittsburgh police in February after police said he was acting suspiciously in Homewood and that he fired at them and fled, prompting them to fire back and kill him.

2017

Christopher Thompkins, 57 – Was shot to death by Pittsburgh police in January after police responded to calls about a burglary and said Thompkins began firing shots at them while they attempted to gain entry to the home. Thompkins’ wife told police they thought the officers were someone trying to commit a home invasion.

2016

Bruce Kelley Jr., 37 – Shot by police from the Port Authority, Wilkinsburg, Swissvale and Edgewood in February after police said he and his father were drinking under a gazebo on Port Authority property and charged officers with a knife. During the confrontation, he stabbed a police K-9, Aren, to death.

2015

Raymone Davis, 21 – Shot in December after police said he attempted to rob a bank on Mt. Washington. A Pittsburgh police officer who was working secondary employment at the bank shot Davis. It was later determined that the gun Davis was carrying had one round in the chamber.

Tyrone Harris, 20 – He was shot and killed in June after police said he began shooting in Knoxville, stole a car and fired at a sheriff’s sergeant, prompting a chase and exchange of gunfire with Pittsburgh and the Port Authority police departments.

Leslie Sapp, 47 – He was shot to death in January by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force who were trying to arrest him in the city’s Knoxville neighborhood on a warrant for child sex charges. Sapp drew a gun that turned out to be an air gun.

2014

Charles Hull, 56 – Shot to death in January by police after responding to a 911 call from a woman in Penn Hills who said Hull, her boyfriend, was outside with a rifle, threatening to kill himself.

Adrian Williams, 29 – Shot to death in April in Wilkinsburg after police spotted a gun in a parked car outside a club in Homewood. Officers said Williams got into the car and sped off, eventually jumping out of the car and running between houses. Officers said he had a gun, pointed it at them and refused to drop it, when they opened fire.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.