Local cartoonist speaks out about his work being removed

    PITTSBURGH - The cartoonist for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette whose drawings were critical of President Donald Trump and killed from the newspaper is speaking out.

    "It is the thing that's sort of been happening lately," said Rob Rogers, who spoke to CNN Wednesday.

    The famed cartoonist has been working for the Post-Gazette since the early 1990s, but his cartoons haven't been seen in the paper since the end of May, leaving many readers wondering why.

    "They didn't give a reason, they just killed, Rogers said. "The readers started to notice at that point and were outraged and that's why I'm here. They deserve to know why they won't run them."

    Not all of the killed cartoons take aim at the president and his policies.

    Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto weighed in on the controversy with a tweet.

    Rogers said on CNN that he's had many give and takes with editors and in the past about his work, but nothing like this.

    "I'm feeling at least that they want me to be a cartoonist that I'm not," Rogers said.

    The Post-Gazette never returned Channel 11's request for comment, but told CNN it has little to do with politics, ideology or President Trump.

     
     

