BRADYS BEND, Pa. - A cat in western Pennsylvania is bucking stereotypes with its love of swimming.
Tissy is an orange Maine Coon who regularly cools off in the family pool in Bradys Bend Township, Armstrong County.
Sonny Herr tells our news partners at TribLIVE.com she rescued Tissy as a homeless kitten about five years ago from a parking lot near the county fair.
She says Tissy got curious about water when the kitty was about a year old and started to swim. Tissy's favorite thing is to swim with Herr's 9-year-old daughter Taylee.
Tissy even wears a floatie around the waist and likes to be snuggled in the pool. The cat also loves bubble baths.
According to the Cat Fancier's Association, many cat breeds enjoy water, including Turkish Angora, American Shorthair, Norwegian Forest Cat and the American Bobtail.
