Local family suing maker of Dum Dum lollipops after son's ‘near-death experience'

IRWIN, Pa. - A Westmoreland County family is suing the maker of Dum Dum lollipops, Spangler Candy Company, after their son choked on one.
Mark and Kristina Matthews, of Irwin, claim a manufacturing defect led to a “near-death experience” when the candy ball slipped off the stick and lodged in their son’s throat in July 2017, according to the lawsuit.
“The defective Dum Dum sucker was unreasonably dangerous and incapable of being safely used by its intended user,” the suit said.
The candy was dislodged from the boy’s throat by Mark Matthews, the suit said. The boy was taken to a hospital for medical treatment for a throat injury.
According to the lawsuit, the boy “was caused to endure and, in the future, will endure pain and suffering, emotional trauma, anxiety and distress, loss of life's pleasures and inconvenience.”
Mark and Kristina Matthews are seeking upwards of $30,000 in damages.
Channel 11 has contacted the maker of the lollipop for comment and have not heard back.
