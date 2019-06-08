Local grad overcomes odds after ATV accident to walk at graduation

CHARTIERS, Pa. - A Chartiers-Houston graduate defied the odds by walking across the stage to accept her diploma Friday night.
Doctors gave Audriana Michrina only a 10% chance that she would ever walk again after she broke her back falling off an ATV.
Earlier this week, Michrina told Channel 11 she was determined to make her dream come true.
"What am I going to do about graduation? When I get married? All the things you dream about? Here I am and I can do it because I didn't give up," she said.
Michrina plans to go to Duquesne University in the fall and hopes to find a career in the medical field so she can help others.
