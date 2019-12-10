  • Local medical center closes week after laying off nearly 100 workers

    Updated:

    ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. - All clinical services have been "temporarily" suspended at the Ellwood City Medical Center, including inpatient and outpatient services and the emergency room.

    The last outpatient services happened Tuesday.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Lawrence County newsCLICK HERE to find out how.

    This sudden announcement comes just a week after the emergency room and inpatient services were shut down – and nearly 100 employees were laid off last week in the wake.

    The medical center's CEO also resigned. 

    Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz will have the latest details on what this closure means on 11 News at 5.

    RELATED STORIES:

     

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories