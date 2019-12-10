ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. - All clinical services have been "temporarily" suspended at the Ellwood City Medical Center, including inpatient and outpatient services and the emergency room.
The last outpatient services happened Tuesday.
Breaking: The entire hospital is now closed. Outpatient last day was today. More at 5. pic.twitter.com/VlHM2plGPX— Amy Marcinkiewicz (@WPXIAmy) December 10, 2019
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Lawrence County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
This sudden announcement comes just a week after the emergency room and inpatient services were shut down – and nearly 100 employees were laid off last week in the wake.
The medical center's CEO also resigned.
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz will have the latest details on what this closure means – on 11 News at 5.
RELATED STORIES:
- Local company helping nearly 100 people who were suddenly laid off weeks before Christmas
- Local medical center laying off nearly 100 workers week after emergency room shut down
- Local emergency room shut down, some concerned it won't reopen
- VIDEO: Wildwood Highlands Entertainment Complex closes its doors after 30+ years
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}