Local men impacted by Tree of Life shooting in Washington D.C. for State of the Union

WASHINGTON - The annual State of the Union address will hold a special meaning for two local men who are invited guests.
Judah Samet, a Holocaust survivor, arrived at the Tree of Life Synagogue moments after a gunman opened fire in October of 2018.
Channel 11's Aaron Martin is in the nation's capital and will have more on how the men were honored during the national address, on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
Pittsburgh SWAT officer Tim Matson was shot several times that day while trying to help victims.
He will be recognized for his bravery during the speech in Washington D.C.
