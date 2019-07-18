PITTSBURGH - There are a number of local events planned to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing:
Free concert
Saturday, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Riverview Park at Observatory Hill
Related Headlines
The Saturday evening jazz series presented by the City of Pittsburgh Office of Special Events features the regions musicians performing near the Allegheny Observatory each week in the summer. The Paul Thompson Quartet will perform starting at 7 p.m.
Dollar Bank Cinema in the Park
Saturday, sunset - Riverview Park at Observatory Hill
Dollar Bank Cinema in the Park will show "First Man" in the shadow of the Allegheny Observatory in celebration of the 50th anniversary of a man walking on the moon. The movie stars Ryan Gosling and takes a look at the life of astronaut, Neil Armstrong, during the legendary space mission.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Entertainment news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Science Center Space Out
Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Carnegie Science Center on the North Shore
Take one giant leap into fun at Carnegie Science Center's weekend celebration of the Moon Landing! Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s historic mission to the Moon, and discover the latest achievements in lunar science. Touch a real meteorite, explore hands-on educational activities, safely observe the Sun through solar telescopes, and enjoy presentations by special guest astronomers and the Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh. Space Out! Astronomy Weekend will feature hands-on Earth and Space science activities developed by NASA and NISE, the National Informal Science Education network.
Apollo Moon Landing Celebration
Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. -- Apollo
The Apollo Area Historical Society was formed to bring together those people interested in the history of the Apollo Area. The group is hosting a Moon Landing Celebration with games and activities throughout the day in Owens Grove and the Football Field parking lot, in addition to the scheduled events.
TRENDING NOW:
- Utah kid advertises 'ICE COLD BEER'
- ‘He was a model officer': Off-duty officer shot while visiting friends has died
- Police: Barefoot man walks into local gym and makes threats before pulling out knife
- VIDEO: Brothers, ages 1 and 3, drown in Fayette County
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}