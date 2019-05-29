  • Local photographer captures incredible images of lighting on Mt. Washington

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Freelance photographer Dave DiCello braved Tuesday night's storms and captured. 

    "Whenever I got that first lightning strike last night, I was actually like, 'Yes. I got it.' I got excited because it's really fun," DiCello said.

    The powerful storm started rolling through the city of Pittsburgh around 9 p.m.

    DiCello positioned himself on an overlook on Grandview Avenue and took an amazing time-lapse video.

    "These bolts were some of the closest, the biggest and some of the most frequent I've seen," DiCello said. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    During a torrential downpour, the lightning got too close for comfort for DiCello. He ran for cover but then decided to go for it again.

    "And now almost every storm I try to make it out. Because every lightning strike looks different to me and the storms come in different places and it's kind of a rush," DiCello said.

    He said he plans on taking more storm pictures during Wednesday's storms. 

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories