PITTSBURGH - Freelance photographer Dave DiCello braved Tuesday night's storms and captured.
"Whenever I got that first lightning strike last night, I was actually like, 'Yes. I got it.' I got excited because it's really fun," DiCello said.
The powerful storm started rolling through the city of Pittsburgh around 9 p.m.
DiCello positioned himself on an overlook on Grandview Avenue and took an amazing time-lapse video.
"These bolts were some of the closest, the biggest and some of the most frequent I've seen," DiCello said.
During a torrential downpour, the lightning got too close for comfort for DiCello. He ran for cover but then decided to go for it again.
"And now almost every storm I try to make it out. Because every lightning strike looks different to me and the storms come in different places and it's kind of a rush," DiCello said.
He said he plans on taking more storm pictures during Wednesday's storms.
