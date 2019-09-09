  • Local pool hosts day for dogs to cool off

    HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Dogs got a chance to cool off Sunday at the Hampton Community Pool.

    The pool hosted its first "Dog Day."

    Since the pool is now closed to the public for the season, dogs and their owners had a chance to play.

    "Everyone's happy, the dogs are barking - everyone's having a good time," director of community services Kevin Flanery said.

    About 75 dogs came out to swim, and township officials say they hope to make this an annual event.

