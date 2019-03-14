  • Local school principal placed on paid leave, but it's not clear why

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A popular principal at a Pittsburgh elementary school is off the job, but it's not clear why.

    Target 11's Rick Earle confirmed the principal at Liberty K-5 in Shadyside was suspended with pay pending an investigation.

    Parents received a letter earlier this week that offered little explanation.

    "When I got the letter, it had said that she was gone for an undetermined amount of time. We wondered if there was something like illness or if it was a disciplinary thing. We didn't know. We wished the letter was a little bit more clear on which it was, because there were a lot of questions that my husband and I had," one parent said.

    Pittsburgh Public Schools solicitor Ira Weiss told Channel 11 it was a "personnel matter."

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories