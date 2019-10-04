WESTMORELAND CO., Pa. - A Westmoreland County woman is suing the makers of Juul, claiming she suffered two seizures and impairment after using the device earlier this year.
According to our news partners at The Trib, the complaint states that Kimberly Mays – a mother of two – suffered "catastrophic personal injuries" and is "now in a state of dependency, relying on others to care for her."
The Tribune-Review reported that the lawsuit alleges that JUUL Labs "failed to warn" Mays of the dangers associated with the vaping product, were negligent and made misrepresentations about the product.
Mays suffered a seizure in June and another one in July. Each time, it happened less than 30 minutes after using a JUUL vaping device and she required hospitalization, according to The Trib.
After the second episode, Mays stopped using the device but suffered multiple seizures, short-term memory loss, mood shifts and "permanent altering of her brain," the suit claims.
According to The Trib, the suit is seeking punitive damages, as well as tripling any statutory damages. It also accuses the vaping powerhouse of violating the Pennsylvania Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law.
