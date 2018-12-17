Long lines at Rivers Casino for first Steelers home game since sports betting began

PITTSBURGH - A crowd of people lined up at the Rivers Casino on Sunday afternoon for the first Steelers home game that people could place bets at the casino's new sportsbook.
Fans could be seen walking between the casino and Heinz Field on the North Shore.
The general manager of Rivers Casino told Channel 11 that employees were advising people to come early because a large crowd was expected.
Rivers Casino passed the test period and officially opened for business on Saturday.
