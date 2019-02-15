LOWER BURRELL, Pa. - A longtime Lower Burrell councilman is accused of trespassing at his ex-fiancée's workplace and harassing her.
Joe Grillo was cited with two non-traffic citations after a personal criminal complaint was filed by his ex-fiancée.
The city says the toll this situation is taking on his personal life is affecting his service on the council.
“He has not attended a zoning or planning commission meeting since January of 2018. That’s over a year. That’s his department to director of public safety and his responsibility to be at those meetings," Mayor Richard Callender said.
Callender told Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko he just wants to see the best for both Grillo and the citizens of Lower Burrell.
“Almost at this point it comes to would it better for him to resign to get his life together, because he’s doing an injustice to the city of Lower Burrell," he said.
