0 Longtime Pirates pitcher Bob Friend dies at 88

Bob Friend, a four-time All-Star who won 197 games for the Pirates, has died at the age of 88.

Friend pitched in 568 games, and still holds the franchise record for career innings pitched (3,481), games started (477), and strikeouts (1,682).

Friend was an integral part of the 1960 World Series championship team when he won 18 games with a 3.00 ERA and 183 strikeouts.

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we confirm the passing of Bob Friend, an exceptional pitcher and even better person.



Bob was a great member of the Pirates organization and will be truly missed. We send our condolences to the Friend family at this time.

Friend grew up in West Lafayette, Indiana, the son of an orchestra leader.

He was a four-sport athlete in high school, earning all-state honors in baseball and football.

Friend also studied piano before signing with the Pirates after graduation.

He attended Purdue University for eight years during the off-season and earned a degree in Economics in 1957.

He spent 15 seasons with the Pirates, playing in Pittsburgh through 1965. Friend played one final season in New York, splitting time between the Yankees and Mets.

Friend continued to make his home in Pittsburgh. In retirement, he was the Allegheny County Controller for eight years, as well as a three-time delegate to the Republican National Convention. He also worked in the insurance business.

The Pittsburgh Pirates President Frank Coonelly released a statement on the passing of Friend:

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we confirm the passing of a beloved member of the Pirates family, Bob Friend, earlier this morning at the age of 88. Bob was an outstanding baseball man, and an even better person. An exceptional pitcher, Bob pitched in 568 games over the span of 15 seasons with the Pirates. A four-time All-Star, he won a career total of 197 games and still holds the Pirates franchise record for career innings pitched (3,481), games started (477) and strikeouts (1,682). Bob played a critical role in bringing the city of Pittsburgh a World Series Championship in 1960. He won 18 games that season, having posted a 3.00 earned run average and 183 strikeouts, while leading our team in games started and innings pitched. After his retirement, Bob continued to demonstrate his passion for the Pirates organization. A permanent Pittsburgh resident, Bob was one of the founding officers of the Pirates Alumni Association and was an active board member since that time up until his passing. Our thoughts, prayers and support go out to Bob’s wife, Pat, son, Bob, and daughter, Missy, as well as the rest of the Friend family members and loved ones. Bob was truly one of the very best to ever wear the Pirates black and gold. He will be deeply missed.

