Looking Back, Marching Forward: Pittsburgh marks 6 month anniversary of Tree of Life shooting

PITTSBURGH - Looking back and marching forward: That was the message as Pittsburgh marked six months since the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting.
The annivesary happened on the exact day of another attack on a house of worship. The shooting at a Poway, California synagogue on the last day of Passover left one woman dead and injured others, including a child and the synagogue's rabbi.
On Sunday, the community joined together to honor the victims of the Tree of Life attack and call out gun violence.
The event ended with a march to Schenley Park, where trees were planted in memory of the shooting victims.
