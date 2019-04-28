0 Pittsburgh responds to synagogue shooting in California

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh is responding to the shooting at a San Diego-area synagogue on Saturday.

One person was killed and three others were injured when a gunman opened fire at the Chabad of Poway Synagogue in Poway.

This comes exactly six months after the deadly shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue.

The Tree of Life Synagogue will be holding a vigil tonight for the victims of the synagogue shooting in Poway. We'll have coverage from the vigil, tonight on 11 at 11.

Pittsburgh Public Safety released the following statement:

The City of Pittsburgh’s Public Safety Department is aware of the synagogue shooting in Southern California and continues to monitor the situation. “We are in contact with our law enforcement partners in California, our local partners, and with federal law enforcement,” Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said. “We will enhance security precautions as necessary.” As always, Public Safety urges the public to remain vigilant and to call 911 if you see anything suspicious. “We understand this heartache all too well,” Hissrich said. “Our thoughts are with those in the San Diego area, and our actions locally are and will continue to be focused on keeping everyone safe.”

The Tree of Life Or L’Simcha Congregation responded by saying "THIS MUST STOP."

“THIS MUST STOP.

We are heartbroken - and appalled and outraged - by the news of the attack at the Poway Synagogue near San Diego today. This must stop. It was only six months ago to the day that we became members of that tragic club of community-based shootings to which no one wants to belong. We know first-hand the fear, anguish and healing process such an atrocity causes, and our hearts are with the afflicted San Diego families and their congregation. We will not give in to H*. We send our love and prayers to the Chabbad families. These senseless acts of violence and prejudice must end.

Enough is enough!“

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh also responded to the shooting:

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh is saddened and horrified by the shooting that killed one and injured several others at Chabad of Poway in San Diego County, California earlier today. We join the entire Pittsburgh community in sending our most heartfelt sympathy for the victims’ families and for those injured.



“We are all too familiar with the consequences of what can happen when people with hateful ideologies target a synagogue or other house of worship,” said Meryl Ainsman, Chair of the Board of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh. “We stand in solidarity with Chabad of Poway, the San Diego Jewish community and all Jewish people throughout the world. We are prepared to assist in any way we can. May the victim’s memory forever be a blessing.”



Currently there is no additional information or threat to the Pittsburgh area Jewish community as a result of the shooting. We will continue to monitor the situation in partnership with the Secure Communities Network and local law enforcement. The Secure Communities Network, the national homeland security initiative of The Jewish Federations of North America & the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, works with Pittsburgh through the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh’s community security program.

