Looters, trespassers going through rubble of destroyed auction house

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A new problem for a Westmoreland County family already dealing with their business burning to the ground.
A spokesperson for Gilmore Auction Galleries told Channel 11 people are now rifling through the rubble of their business, looking for scrap metal to sell.
The business was more than 100-years-old.
