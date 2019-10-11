PITTSBURGH - A dog that was lost for over 12 years and made a more than 1,000-mile journey to Pittsburgh was reunited with its owner Friday morning.
Dutchess, a 14-year-old Fox Terrier, went missing as a puppy on Feb. 28, 2007, in South Florida. She somehow made her way to Pittsburgh, where she was found Tuesday under a shed in Carnegie.
When Dutchess was found, she was hungry shivering and in need of a nail trim, officials said. The property owner then brought Dutchess to Humane Animal Rescue's North Side Animal Resource Center.
A microchip was found in Dutchess during an examination at Humane Animal Rescue. It traced back to the owner in Boca Raton, Florida.
Katheryn Strang, Dutchess' owner, was shocked when Humane Animal Rescue contacted her, but she immediately made plans to come to Pittsburgh Friday.
Dutchess and Strang were reunited thanks to the microchip, which Humane Animal Rescue is encouraging pet owners to get for their animals by offering half-off through the end of October. They will cost $15 per pet as opposed to the usual $30.
Humane Animal Rescue said pet owners can take care of its microchip promotion on a walk-in basis at the North Side Clinic, or by making an appointment at the East End Clinic by calling 412-345-7320.
