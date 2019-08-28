A mural is being created in East Liberty to honor late rapper Mac Miller.
Miller died last September at his home in California from a drug overdose.
Miller spent some time working with MLK Mural Project, so the group decided to create the tribute piece on Paulson Avenue.
A #mural celebrating #macmiller is being created in East Liberty by muralist Kyle Holbrook of @mlkmuralproject. He's inviting kids and community members to come out and put their message or mark on the mural. Now through Wednesday 09/04/19 from 10a-4p. #wpxi #art pic.twitter.com/MDAMVfuIx7— Juice (@WPXI_Juice) August 28, 2019
"We just wanted to do something to commemorate him in the city he so loved. He's loved around the world but have him be permanently here, proud, big, looking over," Kyle Holbrook said.
Holbrook is inviting kids and community members to contribute to the mural. They will be there from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sept. 4.
