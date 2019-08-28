  • Mac Miller mural being created in East Liberty

    A mural is being created in East Liberty to honor late rapper Mac Miller.

    Miller died last September at his home in California from a drug overdose.

    Miller spent some time working with MLK Mural Project, so the group decided to create the tribute piece on Paulson Avenue.

    "We just wanted to do something to commemorate him in the city he so loved. He's loved around the world but have him be permanently here, proud, big, looking over," Kyle Holbrook said.

    Holbrook is inviting kids and community members to contribute to the mural. They will be there from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sept. 4. 

