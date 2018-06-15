Mail carrier resigns after admitting to stealing rebate cards, police say

A Lawrence County mail carrier is accused of stealing mail instead of delivering it.
Only Channel 11 was there as Christopher Stahlman turned himself in to police and faced a judge late Friday afternoon.
Stahlman, a mail carrier in Union Township for eight years, resigned after police say he admitted to stealing mail from people on his route.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘Bro, I just caught a body': 3 teens charged in ‘modified' Russian roulette death of friend
- Longtime Pittsburgh meteorologist Joe DeNardo dies at 87
- Man accused of trying to meet 14-year-old boy he met online, police say
- VIDEO: Liberty Bridge to close in both directions Father's Day weekend
“He worked for the post office and took rebate cards that were for his customers,” said Lt. Ryan King.
According to the criminal complaint, Stahlman told police he stole gift cards in the amount of $600.
According to police paperwork, he admitted to stealing them while he was delivering mail and used them at stores and gas stations.
As Stahlman left the courtroom, he had nothing to say to Channel 11.
“It might not been a lot of money, but it’s still wrong,” King said.
Stealing mail is a federal crime, but Channel 11 is told the charges will remain local.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}