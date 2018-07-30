Major intersection closed by flooding will reopen in August

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A major intersection in Ross Township closed due to flooding is expected to reopen next month.
The intersection of Babcock Boulevard and Peoples Road has been closed since July 5 when flash flooding tore apart the road causing a portion to buckle.
How residents in Ross Township and other hard hit areas are preparing for the short term and long term recovery projects
Today, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan confirmed temporary repairs are being made and a portion of the intersection is expected to reopen within three weeks.
The right turn lane from Peoples Road onto Babcock Boulevard will remain closed until permanent repairs can be made next spring.
