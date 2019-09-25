  • Man accused of exposing himself at pool maintains 'wardrobe malfunction' to blame

    By: Renee Wallace

    McCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man accused of exposing himself at the North Park Swimming Pool is going to fight the charges at trial.

    When Christopher Steffy was first charged with exposing himself, he told Channel 11 it was just a “wardrobe malfunction.” 

    The judge decided to let a higher court decide and held all charges for trial. Steffy left court Wednesday without reacting publicly to the judge’s decision to send his case forward to trial.

