    McCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A hearing for the man accused of exposing himself to people at North Park Swimming Pool in McCandless Township was postponed Wednesday.  

    Christopher Steffy, 62, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing. 

    He's accused of exposing himself at the pool on two occasions this summer, once on June 27 and again July 1.

    Steffy told Channel 11 News the matter was a “wardrobe malfunction.”

    He didn't have anything to say after his court appearance, but his attorney said all signs point to this being an accident.  

    “Oh, he's completely mortified.  He's tremendously embarrassed.  He feels terrible about this situation.  The last thing he ever wants to do is cause people to feel embarrassment or discomfort," Steffy's attorney David Shrager said.  

    Witnesses believe it was intentional, and according to court documents, allege that this was not the first time he has been accused of exposing himself. 

    He's facing charges of indecent exposure and open lewdness.

