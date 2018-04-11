Man accused of ripping off local businesses found dead

Several Pittsburgh-area businesses are wondering what’s next after a man accused of stealing from them was found dead.
Steven Makoroff was the owner of Wheel Deliver delivery service.
According to police, he stole thousands of dollars from businesses he delivered for. In one case, police said he used counterfeit checks to pocket more than $45,000.
Makoroff was headed to trial on felony theft and receiving stolen property charges, but was found dead last week, police said.
Channel 11’s Marlisa Goldsmith spoke with a local business about where his death leaves them in their efforts to get their money back - for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
