  • Man acquitted of shooting, killing police officer will be released from jail

    The man acquitted in the 2015 shooting death of St. Clair Township police officer Lloyd Reed will be released from jail.

    Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko was in the courtroom today when Shetler was sentenced and will have reaction on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    The jury found Ray Shetler guilty of theft and receiving stolen property.

    He was sentenced to 11 1/2 to 23 months with credit for time served for the theft conviction.

    Shetler served almost 30 months since November 2015.

    He will serve five years probation for the theft conviction.

