The man acquitted in the 2015 shooting death of St. Clair Township police officer Lloyd Reed will be released from jail.
The jury found Ray Shetler guilty of theft and receiving stolen property.
He was sentenced to 11 1/2 to 23 months with credit for time served for the theft conviction.
Shetler served almost 30 months since November 2015.
UPDATE: Ray Shetler was sentenced 11.5-23 months with credit for time served for theft conviction... he must serve 5 years probation. He is now a free man #WPXI— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) May 16, 2018
He will serve five years probation for the theft conviction.
