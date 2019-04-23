Man assaulted four state troopers, investigators say

WASHINGTON, Pa. - A man assaulted four state troopers and even broke one of their hands, according to investigators.
David White was sitting in his car early Monday morning in the parking lot of Saint Hilary Church in Washington, according to police.
They knocked on the car window and said they saw marijuana, as well as items that were reported stolen from nearby convenience stores.
Tonight on 11 at 11, hear more from a man who witnessed it.
When officers tried to question and then arrest White, they said he began a violent struggle until they finally had to use a Taser on him.
Three of the troopers had to go to the hospital for treatment.
"I saw from my window a guy struggling with them and he didn’t look like he was willing to do anything they wanted him to do and finally they got him down on the ground," said Marion Molchen, a witness.
