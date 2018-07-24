  • Man caught on video allegedly spying on his neighbors goes on trial

    A man who was caught on video allegedly spying on his neighbors and their baby was on trial Tuesday.

    Prosecutors used video evidence as well as pictures to make their case.

    The defense contends their client did nothing illegal. 

    Ashley Smith testified in court that she saw on a video camera in her fiance's attic. 

    In July of 2017, Jerome Kennedy placed a camera in his attic after he believed his neighbor Robert Havrilla was climbing in a crawl space in his bedroom and peeking on him, his fiance and their 10 month old daughter.

